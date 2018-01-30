LIVE: President Trump delivers State of the Union address

Live video from FOX19 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When FOX19 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

President Donald Trump will tout a robust economy and push for bipartisan congressional action on immigration in Tuesday's State of the Union address.

Mobile users can watch the speech live at this link

Trump's first formal State of the Union speech starts at 9 p.m. Eastern Time. FOX19 NOW will stream the speech live on-air, on our mobile app, Roku and Amazon Fire devices.

