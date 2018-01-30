Democrats make beeline for House exits after Trump speech

White House officials are hopeful the president can use the prime-time address to Congress and millions of Americans watching at home to take credit for a soaring economy - though the trajectory of lower unemployment and higher growth began under his predecessor.Full Story >
White House officials are hopeful the president can use the prime-time address to Congress and millions of Americans watching at home to take credit for a soaring economy - though the trajectory of lower unemployment and higher growth began under his predecessor.Full Story >
Republican congressman says any 'illegal aliens' who attend State of the Union speech should be arrested, deported.Full Story >
Republican congressman says any 'illegal aliens' who attend State of the Union speech should be arrested, deported.Full Story >
Celebrities and activists have taken part in an evening of speeches and music in Manhattan billed as 'The People's State of the Union'Full Story >
Celebrities and activists have taken part in an evening of speeches and music in Manhattan billed as 'The People's State of the Union'Full Story >
"Incredible" and "kinetic" are just a few of the loving words that people are using to describe and praise Marvel's "Black Panther."Full Story >
"Incredible" and "kinetic" are just a few of the loving words that people are using to describe and praise Marvel's "Black Panther."Full Story >
The moon is providing a rare triple treat this week.Full Story >
The moon is providing a rare triple treat this week.Full Story >
Amazon.com boss Jeff Bezos on Monday formally opened up his striking rainforest conservatory built of glass and white steel in downtown SeattleFull Story >
Amazon.com boss Jeff Bezos on Monday formally opened up his striking rainforest conservatory built of glass and white steel in downtown SeattleFull Story >
Alex Azar has been sworn in as President Donald Trump's second health secretaryFull Story >
Alex Azar has been sworn in as President Donald Trump's second health secretaryFull Story >
FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is leaving his position ahead of a previously planned retirement this springFull Story >
FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is leaving his position ahead of a previously planned retirement this springFull Story >
The majority of more than $50 million worth of gold bars, coins and dust that has sat at the bottom of the ocean since the ship it was on sunk in 1857 is about to go on public display in CaliforniaFull Story >
The majority of more than $50 million worth of gold bars, coins and dust that has sat at the bottom of the ocean since the ship it was on sunk in 1857 is about to go on public display in CaliforniaFull Story >
White roses aside, the Grammy red carpet served up lots of black, less out-of-the-box fashionFull Story >
White roses aside, the Grammy red carpet served up lots of black, less out-of-the-box fashionFull Story >
Fleetwood Mac is honored by the charity MusiCares, and helps raise $7 million with a benefit concert in New York CityFull Story >
Fleetwood Mac is honored by the charity MusiCares, and helps raise $7 million with a benefit concert in New York CityFull Story >
President Donald Trump is dismissing as "fake news" a new accusation that he tried to fire the special counsel investigating him, but he could face legal and political blowbackFull Story >
President Donald Trump is dismissing as "fake news" a new accusation that he tried to fire the special counsel investigating him, but he could face legal and political blowbackFull Story >