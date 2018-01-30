Sign posted at school stated students got 'one pass per week to get a drink of water'

A sign on a wall of a school said children would be allowed one pass per week to get a drink of water, and any more than that would deduct points from their grades. The district stated this message is not in line with their policies.

The sign at Carson Elementary School read, "Getting a drink by permission only. That means you must ask the teacher before going out into the hall for a drink. You will get one pass per week to get a drink of water after that points will be deducted from your grade."

“If my kid’s playing in the gym room and he’s hot and sweaty and he asks for a drink and he goes to get a drink are they going to deduct a point from him?” asked the father of a Carson Elementary student. “That’s taking away from his grade, you’re not going to fail my kid because he’s thirsty and he wants a drink.”

Cincinnati Public Schools told FOX19 NOW the issue has been addressed and released the following statement on the matter: “There was a sign posted at Carson Elementary intended to remind students when it is appropriate to ask to leave class for a water fountain break.

The sign’s directive was outside school policy, a result of a misunderstanding about the school’s procedures. When school officials learned about this, the sign was removed. Students are permitted to ask for permission to leave class for needed restroom or water breaks at no risk to their grades.”

“I thought it was not right that they were depriving the children of having water,” a concerned Carson mother said. “…it wasn’t fair that they would deduct their grades because they wanted to get a drink of water.”

CPS said students grades will not be impacted by the number of trips they take to use the restroom or to get a drink of water.

