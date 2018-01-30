Southern Indiana library toasts 200th year with open house

MADISON, Ind. (AP) - A library in a southern Indiana city is toasting its 200th year with an open house that will kick off a year of bicentennial events.
The Jefferson County Public Library is scheduled to host a Wednesday evening reception with refreshments and a display of photos from its archive featuring Madison's historic downtown district.
Library programming coordinator Ann Inman says the event "will be a kind of promo" for a yearlong slate of events honoring the library's bicentennial in the Ohio River city that's about 40 miles northeast of Louisville, Kentucky.
The Madison Courier reports Madison attorney Alexander Meek and a group of other men formed the Madison Society Library in 1818 by pooling their books.
The library opened on April 18, 1818, and continues to serve generations of local residents.
Information from: The Madison Courier, http://www.madisoncourier.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A sign on a wall of a school said children would be allowed one pass per week to get a drink of water, and any more than that would deduct points from their grades. The district stated this message is not in line with their policies.Full Story >
A sign on a wall of a school said children would be allowed one pass per week to get a drink of water, and any more than that would deduct points from their grades. The district stated this message is not in line with their policies.Full Story >
Cincinnati police say a black handgun, police radio, SWAT uniform, gun holster, and tactical bag were taken from a personal vehicle earlier this month.Full Story >
Cincinnati police say a black handgun, police radio, SWAT uniform, gun holster, and tactical bag were taken from a personal vehicle earlier this month.Full Story >
Cincinnati Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old who was last seen leaving her house on Monday night.Full Story >
Cincinnati Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old who was last seen leaving her house on Monday night.Full Story >
A Greater Cincinnati Area police officer was recognized recently for a good deed.Full Story >
A Greater Cincinnati Area police officer was recognized recently for a good deed.Full Story >
After cold temps Tuesday, a warm-up is on the way.Full Story >
After cold temps Tuesday, a warm-up is on the way.Full Story >