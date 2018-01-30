Southern Indiana library toasts 200th year with open house

MADISON, Ind. (AP) - A library in a southern Indiana city is toasting its 200th year with an open house that will kick off a year of bicentennial events.

The Jefferson County Public Library is scheduled to host a Wednesday evening reception with refreshments and a display of photos from its archive featuring Madison's historic downtown district.

Library programming coordinator Ann Inman says the event "will be a kind of promo" for a yearlong slate of events honoring the library's bicentennial in the Ohio River city that's about 40 miles northeast of Louisville, Kentucky.

The Madison Courier reports Madison attorney Alexander Meek and a group of other men formed the Madison Society Library in 1818 by pooling their books.

The library opened on April 18, 1818, and continues to serve generations of local residents.

Information from: The Madison Courier, http://www.madisoncourier.com

