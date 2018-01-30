Dog recovered in Adams Co. theft case reunited with owners in Missouri

The state worker who sent the false missile alert to Hawaii phones believed the threat of an incoming missile was real, according to a preliminary report released Tuesday by the Federal Communications Commissions.Full Story >
Authorities are investigating a triple homicide in Wayne and Butler Counties, Missouri on Monday, January 29.Full Story >
The increased power bills are not a surprise at Alabama Power Company. They say it's not unusual for power bills to jump during a prolonged cold snap.Full Story >
Wednesday morning will bring us a rare lunar trifecta! It will be, what NASA calls, the “Super Blue Blood Moon.” The last time this occurred was all the way back in 1866!Full Story >
