Woman's purse stolen from car while dropping off lunch for daughter at school

A purse was stolen from a woman's car while she was dropping off her daughter lunch at school - it was all caught on surveillance video.

"Like I cried. I couldn't believe it just that fast somebody violated my space, my privacy, my belongings," Veniece Hughes said.

Surveillance video shows Hughes arriving at Pleasant Run Middle School at 12:20 p.m. Monday to bring her daughter her lunch. She is then seen getting out of her car and walking into the building.

Fifteen seconds later a man driving what police believe is a dark blue Hyundai or Ford Fusion pulled up alongside her car. He reached into it and stole the purse off the front seat.

"I started to cry and I knew then that I had had my purse and somebody had taken my purse at that school," Hughes said.

Police said the suspect was wearing a reflective jacket so detectives asked the manager of the construction site on the school's property if they recognized him.

Hughes said it was more than a designer purse - it was a surprise gift from her husband and her daughter.

"That was my birthday gift from last year. That was my 40th birthday gift from last year," she said.

One year to the day she received it - it was stolen.

"Yesterday was my birthday. It's gone. It's gone," Hughes said.

She said she didn't realize it until later in the day that she also had $300 in the purse.

Hughes admits she was in a hurry to get to a birthday lunch with a close friend after stopping by her daughter's school.

Colerain Township Police are asking anyone who recognizes the man or his car to call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

