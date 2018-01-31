Xavier survives late scare at St. John's

Xavier overcame a sloppy offensive night to survive a scare against last place St. John’s.

Clinging to a one-point lead in the final minute, Tariq Owens blocked the shot of Xavier’s Kerem Kanter against the backboard.

The referees ruled it a goal and awarded Xavier two points. St. John’s argued the call, but replays confirmed the referees made the correct decision.

Xavier’s two leading scorers, Trevon Bluiett and J.P. Macura, combined to shoot 7-of-26 from the field and committed six turnovers and the Musketeers turned the ball over 16 times as a team.

Bluiett did pass Tyrone Hill and Romain Sato for third on Xavier’s all-time scoring list.

Xavier improves to 20-3 overall and 8-2 in Big East play.

XU is the first Big East team with eight conference wins this season.

The No. 6 ranked Musketeers will play their next game Saturday in Cintas Center against Georgetown.

