Ohio AG 'encouraged' after start of opioid lawsuit talks

A U.S. Postal Service mail carrier was kidnapped at gunpoint from a West Chester neighborhood and forced to drive to the interstate Wednesday.Full Story >
A U.S. Postal Service mail carrier was kidnapped at gunpoint from a West Chester neighborhood and forced to drive to the interstate Wednesday.Full Story >
A Ross High School student is accused of gunning a classmate down in a duplex during a robbery, and the Butler County Sheriff wants him tried as an adult.Full Story >
A Ross High School student is accused of gunning a classmate down in a duplex during a robbery, and the Butler County Sheriff wants him tried as an adult.Full Story >
The Eagles or the Patriots? The Cincinnati Zoo announced the beloved hippo will make her Super Bowl LII winner prediction live on Facebook during her second episode of the Fiona Show.Full Story >
The Eagles or the Patriots? The Cincinnati Zoo announced the beloved hippo will make her Super Bowl LII winner prediction live on Facebook during her second episode of the Fiona Show.Full Story >
An 18-year-old College Hill man is accused of threatening to shoot a female with a rifle and forcing her to perform sex on him.Full Story >
An 18-year-old College Hill man is accused of threatening to shoot a female with a rifle and forcing her to perform sex on him.Full Story >
Fans attending the Super Bowl in Minneapolis will have the chance to go through security screening off-site, and out of the elementsFull Story >
Fans attending the Super Bowl in Minneapolis will have the chance to go through security screening off-site, and out of the elementsFull Story >
Nearly 30 more women and girls have confronted disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar in a Michigan courtroom as he awaits another sentencing for sexual assaults under the guise of medical treatmentFull Story >
Nearly 30 more women and girls have confronted disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar in a Michigan courtroom as he awaits another sentencing for sexual assaults under the guise of medical treatmentFull Story >
A law enforcement official says there's no indication a man identified in court documents as a "person of interest" after the Las Vegas massacre committed a federal crime or had any involvement or knowledge of the mass shooting.Full Story >
A law enforcement official says there's no indication a man identified in court documents as a "person of interest" after the Las Vegas massacre committed a federal crime or had any involvement or knowledge of the mass shooting.Full Story >
Rose McGowan says it's time for Harvey Weinstein to drop his story about a "consensual" relationshipFull Story >
Rose McGowan says it's time for Harvey Weinstein to drop his story about a "consensual" relationshipFull Story >
Trump call for unity among Americans in his State of the Union address last night met with alarm from minoritiesFull Story >
Trump call for unity among Americans in his State of the Union address last night met with alarm from minoritiesFull Story >
The moon put on a rare cosmic show WednesdayFull Story >
The moon put on a rare cosmic show WednesdayFull Story >
AP FACT CHECK: Trump's State of the Union statements under scrutinyFull Story >
AP FACT CHECK: Trump's State of the Union statements under scrutinyFull Story >
President Donald Trump appeals for unity in State of the Union address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?Full Story >
President Donald Trump appeals for unity in State of the Union address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?Full Story >
President Donald Trump appeals for unity in State of the Union address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?Full Story >
President Donald Trump appeals for unity in State of the Union address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?Full Story >
President Donald Trump to appeal for unity in Tuesday night address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?Full Story >
President Donald Trump to appeal for unity in Tuesday night address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?Full Story >