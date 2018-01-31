Ohio governor, state leaders to appear an annual AP forum

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) and other statewide officeholders and political party leaders are scheduled for remarks at an annual forum sponsored by The Associated Press.
Democratic and Republican legislative leaders also plan to attend the legislative and elections preview event in downtown Columbus on Wednesday. They will be joined by the state's auditor and secretary of state.
Leaders representing the state's Republican and Democratic parties are slated to address Ohio reporters and editors about the upcoming midterm elections. Those elections include races for the Ohio General Assembly, the U.S. House and the U.S. Senate.
