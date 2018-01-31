Abuse victims return for Nassar's final sentencing hearing

The National Football League and FOX Sports have reached a deal to broadcast Thursday Night Football beginning with the 2018 season.Full Story >
A female pedestrian was hit by a pickup truck and critically hurt in Florence early Wednesday, police said.Full Story >
A Ross High School student is accused of gunning a classmate down in a duplex during a robbery, and the Butler County Sheriff wants him tried as an adult.Full Story >
A veteran Cincinnati police officer retired this week after he was cited with an OVI over the weekend, FOX19 NOW has learned.Full Story >
A sign on a wall of a school said children would be allowed one pass per week to get a drink of water, and any more than that would deduct points from their grades.Full Story >
AP FACT CHECK: Trump's State of the Union statements under scrutinyFull Story >
President Donald Trump appeals for unity in State of the Union address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?Full Story >
President Donald Trump to appeal for unity in Tuesday night address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?Full Story >
President Donald Trump has been quiet on Twitter as he prepares for his State of the Union address Tuesday nightFull Story >
Celebrities and activists have taken part in an evening of speeches and music in Manhattan billed as 'The People's State of the Union'Full Story >
"Incredible" and "kinetic" are just a few of the loving words that people are using to describe and praise Marvel's "Black Panther."Full Story >
The moon is providing a rare triple treat this week.Full Story >
Amazon.com boss Jeff Bezos on Monday formally opened up his striking rainforest conservatory built of glass and white steel in downtown SeattleFull Story >
