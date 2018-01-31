Abuse victims say they were required to see disgraced doctor

A Ross High School student is accused of gunning a classmate down in a duplex during a robbery, and the Butler County Sheriff wants him tried as an adult.Full Story >
A semi flipped inside the Lytle Tunnel.Full Story >
The team's GM says he hopes to know in February whether FC Cincinnati has been awarded an MLS franchise.Full Story >
The Eagles or the Patriots? The Cincinnati Zoo announced the beloved hippo will make her Super Bowl LII winner prediction live on Facebook during her second episode of the Fiona Show.Full Story >
A man is in custody after police say he forced his way into the Children's Adventure Center through a locked door and began destroying property.Full Story >
AP FACT CHECK: Trump's State of the Union statements under scrutinyFull Story >
President Donald Trump appeals for unity in State of the Union address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?Full Story >
President Donald Trump to appeal for unity in Tuesday night address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?Full Story >
President Donald Trump has been quiet on Twitter as he prepares for his State of the Union address Tuesday nightFull Story >
Celebrities and activists have taken part in an evening of speeches and music in Manhattan billed as 'The People's State of the Union'Full Story >
"Incredible" and "kinetic" are just a few of the loving words that people are using to describe and praise Marvel's "Black Panther."Full Story >
The moon is providing a rare triple treat this week.Full Story >
Amazon.com boss Jeff Bezos on Monday formally opened up his striking rainforest conservatory built of glass and white steel in downtown SeattleFull Story >
