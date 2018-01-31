AI in the court: When algorithms rule on jail time

By MATT O'BRIEN and DAKE KANG

Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) - The venerable process of releasing defendants on bail, long the province of judicial discretion, is getting a major assist courtesy of artificial intelligence.

In several local and state courts, judges are now guided by artificial-intelligence algorithms before ruling whether criminal defendants can return to everyday life, or must remain locked up awaiting trial.

Experts say these risk assessments might be the biggest shift in courtroom decision-making since American judges began accepting social science and other expert evidence more than a century ago. Forcing defendants to pay large sums has drawn fire for keeping poorer defendants in jail while letting the wealthier go free.

Critics, however, worry that such algorithms might end up supplanting judges' own judgment, and could possibly even perpetuate biases in ostensibly neutral form.

