AI in the court: When algorithms rule on jail time

By MATT O'BRIEN and DAKE KANG
Associated Press
CLEVELAND (AP) - The venerable process of releasing defendants on bail, long the province of judicial discretion, is getting a major assist courtesy of artificial intelligence.
In several local and state courts, judges are now guided by artificial-intelligence algorithms before ruling whether criminal defendants can return to everyday life, or must remain locked up awaiting trial.
Experts say these risk assessments might be the biggest shift in courtroom decision-making since American judges began accepting social science and other expert evidence more than a century ago. Forcing defendants to pay large sums has drawn fire for keeping poorer defendants in jail while letting the wealthier go free.
Critics, however, worry that such algorithms might end up supplanting judges' own judgment, and could possibly even perpetuate biases in ostensibly neutral form.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
This will be the pick day of the week.Full Story >
This will be the pick day of the week.Full Story >
Two people were displaced in a Blue Ash fire overnight.Full Story >
Two people were displaced in a Blue Ash fire overnight.Full Story >
Anderson Township is considering adding a needle exchange site in the area to help combat the drug epidemic, but is not sitting well with many residents. Some fear it would bring more drug and crime issues.Full Story >
Anderson Township is considering adding a needle exchange site in the area to help combat the drug epidemic, but is not sitting well with many residents. Some fear it would bring more drug and crime issues.Full Story >
Xavier overcame a sloppy offensive night to survive a scare against last place St. John’s.Full Story >
Xavier overcame a sloppy offensive night to survive a scare against last place St. John’s.Full Story >
The coroner was called to a shooting in Ross Township overnight, dispatchers said early Wednesday.Full Story >
The coroner was called to a shooting in Ross Township overnight, dispatchers said early Wednesday.Full Story >