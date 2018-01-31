Kentucky man pleads guilty to sex trafficking of minor

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - A Kentucky man has pleaded guilty to sex trafficking of a minor in West Virginia.
Forty-seven-year-old David Wayne Young of Ashland, Kentucky, entered the plea Tuesday in federal court in Charleston.
Prosecutors say Young admitted asking co-defendant Misty Dawn Baisden of Delbarton last March to provide him with a child under the age of 14 for sex trafficking. He also admitted discussing exchanging money or other things of value for sexually explicit photographs of the child, and that the pair discussed providing each other with a child for sexual activity.
Young faces up to life in prison. Sentencing has been set for May 1.
Baisden previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking of a minor. She faces up to life in prison when sentenced on Feb. 13.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
This will be the pick day of the week.Full Story >
This will be the pick day of the week.Full Story >
Two people were displaced in a Blue Ash fire overnight.Full Story >
Two people were displaced in a Blue Ash fire overnight.Full Story >
Anderson Township is considering adding a needle exchange site in the area to help combat the drug epidemic, but is not sitting well with many residents. Some fear it would bring more drug and crime issues.Full Story >
Anderson Township is considering adding a needle exchange site in the area to help combat the drug epidemic, but is not sitting well with many residents. Some fear it would bring more drug and crime issues.Full Story >
Xavier overcame a sloppy offensive night to survive a scare against last place St. John’s.Full Story >
Xavier overcame a sloppy offensive night to survive a scare against last place St. John’s.Full Story >
The coroner was called to a shooting in Ross Township overnight, dispatchers said early Wednesday.Full Story >
The coroner was called to a shooting in Ross Township overnight, dispatchers said early Wednesday.Full Story >