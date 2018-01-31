1 dead, juvenile in custody in Butler County shooting

One person is dead, and a juvenile is in custody after a shooting in Butler County overnight, authorities said early Wednesday.

Detectives remain on scene investigating at a duplex on Hine Road, a dispatcher said.

The coroner also has responded to the residence after one person was found fatally shot inside Tuesday night.

A juvenile was taken into custody in connection with the shooting, jail officials said.

Further details were not immediately released

