Demonstrators protest deportation of Ohio businessman

CLEVELAND (AP) - The daughter of an Ohio businessman who was deported after nearly 40 years in the United States says he has arrived safely in his native Jordan.
Cleveland.com reports that Lina Adi relayed the message from her father, Amer Othman, at a rally Tuesday night in Cleveland. She said she was devastated by her father's deportation, but said it was beautiful to see a crowd of about 100 people gathered in the frigid cold to support his cause.
Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan decried the deportation, calling it "a sad day for Amer, his family and our entire community."
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says multiple U.S. courts have said Othman didn't have a legal basis to remain in the country.
Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
