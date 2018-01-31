Ex-treasurer pleads guilty to theft from firefighters union

AKRON, Ohio (AP) - The former treasurer of an Ohio firefighters union has pleaded guilty to stealing almost half a million dollars in union funds.
Investigators say 41-year-old Joseph Ruhlin stole the money from the Akron firefighters union from 2011 to 2017. He pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges of theft in office and tampering with records as part of a deal with prosecutors.
Ruhlin's attorney says the amount of restitution that Ruhlin will have to pay is still being determined. Sentencing is scheduled for March 13.
