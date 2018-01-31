2 displaced in Blue Ash house fire

Two people were displaced in a Blue Ash fire overnight.

Fire crews responded to the 11000 block of Grand Avenue about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Flames broke out in the bedroom while the residents were still inside, said Blue Ash Fire Chief Richard Brown.

They were able to make it safely out before the fire spread, he said.

The house is now boarded up due to the damage.

The residents are staying in a hotel until their residence is deemed safe enough for them to return, the fire chief said.

The cause of the fire and a damage estimate were not available.

Two people displaced this morning after a fire broke out in their bedroom overnight! I’m live in Blue Ash with the details this morning on @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/XF5fhHPBIY — Jordan Vilines (@FOX19Jordan) January 31, 2018

