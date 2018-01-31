2 displaced in Blue Ash house fire

AP FACT CHECK: Trump's State of the Union statements under scrutiny.Full Story >
AP FACT CHECK: Trump's State of the Union statements under scrutiny.Full Story >
Wednesday morning will bring us a rare lunar trifecta! It will be, what NASA calls, the “Super Blue Blood Moon.” The last time this occurred was all the way back in 1866!Full Story >
Wednesday morning will bring us a rare lunar trifecta! It will be, what NASA calls, the “Super Blue Blood Moon.” The last time this occurred was all the way back in 1866!Full Story >
Are you a "Family Guy" fan? Well, better binge quick - it's leaving Netflix in February.Full Story >
Are you a "Family Guy" fan? Well, better binge quick - it's leaving Netflix in February.Full Story >
A 26-year-old expectant mother is dead and one person is in custody, according to Memphis Police Department.Full Story >
A 26-year-old expectant mother is dead and one person is in custody, according to Memphis Police Department.Full Story >
The state worker who sent the false missile alert to Hawaii phones believed the threat of an incoming missile was real, according to a preliminary report released Tuesday by the Federal Communications Commissions.Full Story >
The state worker who sent the false missile alert to Hawaii phones believed the threat of an incoming missile was real, according to a preliminary report released Tuesday by the Federal Communications Commissions.Full Story >