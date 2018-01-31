Iowa call center closure eliminates 180 jobs

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (AP) - A Cincinnati-based company is closing an Iowa call center and eliminating about 180 jobs just seven months after saying it would add jobs to the location.
The Sioux City Journal reports employees of Convergys were told Tuesday that the call center in Sergeant Bluff would close in April. The company's decision means Sergeant Bluff will lose its largest employer.
Convergys announced last year that it planned to add about 250 jobs at the site.
Company spokeswoman Brooke Beiting called the closure a business decision that "is helping us serve our customers."
The company encouraged employees to seek other positions where they could work from home or at other Convergys sites.
Sergeant Bluff Mayor Jon Winkel responded by saying, "Well, I guess we'll have to get busy and find somebody else for that building."
Information from: Sioux City Journal, http://www.siouxcityjournal.com
