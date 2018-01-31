Prosecutor: Man wrapped woman's face with tape to quiet her

CINCINNATI (AP) - An Ohio prosecutor says a man on trial for aggravated murder wrapped duct tape around his neighbor's face because she was too noisy and kept him awake.
Testimony began Tuesday in Cincinnati for the trial of 29-year-old Kayle Taylor. He's charged with killing 54-year-old Tammy Wiley in July 2016.
WXIX-TV reports Assistant Hamilton County Prosecutor Jackie Stachowiak told jurors during opening statements Wiley's face was wrapped in duct tape and that she choked to death on vomit.
Taylor's attorney said drugs caused Wiley's death and that cellphone records indicate Taylor was at work when she died. Toxicology tests showed Wiley, who had Stage 4 cancer, had fentanyl in her system.
Stachowiak said investigators found Taylor's shoe print in Wiley's apartment and a matching roll of duct tape in his residence.
Information from: WXIX-TV, http://www.fox19.com
