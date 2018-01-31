Missing Cincinnati man said to be 'hazard to police'

Cincinnati police have issued a critical missing alert for a missing man who they say is a hazard to police.

Dustin Estenson, 33, was reported missing on Jan. 29 and was last seen around 10 p.m.

Police said Estenson and his ex-girlfriend were arguing and Estenson was upset about their recent breakup when he left with a 12 inch knife, saying he was going to hurt himself.

The ex-girlfriend told police that he came back after making that threat with minor cuts on his arms, but then left again.

Police say Estenson is bipolar, schizophrenic, and has PTSD but is not on any medication.

Estenson was last seen heading toward the wooded area of River Road.

Police say Estenson has full sleeve tattoos on his right and left arms and a skulll on the back of his head. Estenson was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt and camo pants.

Anyone with information on Estenson's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

