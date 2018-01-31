Ohio authorities say high school student fatally shot

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) - Authorities in southwest Ohio say a high school student has been fatally shot by another student at a residence.
WXIX-TV reports that Ross High School Principal Brian Martin told parents in a recorded message that junior Austin Hensley was fatally shot around 6 p.m. Tuesday in Ross Township, 10 miles (16 kilometers) southwest of Hamilton.
Authorities say a 17-year-old Ross student has been arrested and is being held at the Butler County Juvenile Justice Center. A criminal complaint says the shooting occurred during a robbery.
Martin assured parents that students are safe at school and said additional staff will be available to support students and teachers.
Martin said any time "a young person's life is cut short, it is a tragedy."
Information from: WXIX-TV, http://www.fox19.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
