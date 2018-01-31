Traficant aide sentenced for theft from woman with dementia

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) - A woman who served as an aide to the late U.S. Rep. James Traficant has been sentenced to two years in prison for stealing more than $100,000 from a woman with dementia.
The Vindicator reports attorney Sam Amendolara sought probation for 70-year-old Linda Kovachik, of Youngstown, and called Tuesday's sentence "obscene," blaming it on Kovachik's ties to Traficant. Amendolara says the amount was closer to $50,000.
Kovachik pleaded guilty to felony theft in November for stealing from a 76-year-old woman she'd befriended in 2013 and from whom she obtained a power of attorney.
Mahoning County Judge Anthony D'Apolito called Kovachik an "opportunist."
Traficant died in 2014 after a tractor tipped over on him. The Youngstown-area Democrat served seven years in federal prison after being convicted of bribery charges in 2002.
Information from: The Vindicator, http://www.vindy.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A Ross High School student is accused of gunning a classmate down in a duplex during a robbery, and the Butler County Sheriff wants him tried as an adult.Full Story >
A Ross High School student is accused of gunning a classmate down in a duplex during a robbery, and the Butler County Sheriff wants him tried as an adult.Full Story >
A semi flipped inside the Lytle Tunnel.Full Story >
A semi flipped inside the Lytle Tunnel.Full Story >
The team's GM says he hopes to know in February whether FC Cincinnati has been awarded an MLS franchise.Full Story >
The team's GM says he hopes to know in February whether FC Cincinnati has been awarded an MLS franchise.Full Story >
The Eagles or the Patriots? The Cincinnati Zoo announced the beloved hippo will make her Super Bowl LII winner prediction live on Facebook during her second episode of the Fiona Show.Full Story >
The Eagles or the Patriots? The Cincinnati Zoo announced the beloved hippo will make her Super Bowl LII winner prediction live on Facebook during her second episode of the Fiona Show.Full Story >
A man is in custody after police say he forced his way into the Children's Adventure Center through a locked door and began destroying property.Full Story >
A man is in custody after police say he forced his way into the Children's Adventure Center through a locked door and began destroying property.Full Story >