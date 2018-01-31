Pedestrian hit by pickup truck critically hurt

A female pedestrian was hit by a pickup truck and critically hurt in Florence early Wednesday, police said.

Air Care responded and flew the woman to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to Boone County dispatchers.

The accident was reported in the 2100 block of Algiers Street about 7:45 a.m.

The pedestrian, who is in her 40s, was hit as she walked her dogs, said Captain Tom Grau.

The pickup truck driver was taking her daughter to school, stopped at a stop sign and then turned left and hit the pedestrian, not seeing her, Grau said.

The driver cooperated police on scene and was released, he said.

She is not being cited at this point as the investigation.

Police still on scene investigating a pedestrian struck in Florence @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/GXDSVCIM97 — Matthew Wood (@FOX19MattW) January 31, 2018

