NFL Thursday Night Football to broadcast on FOX19 Now for next five seasons

The National Football League and FOX Sports have reached a deal to broadcast Thursday Night Football beginning with the 2018 season.

That means FOX19 Now will air Thursday Night Football for the next five seasons. The deal includes 11 games between Weeks 4-15 (excluding Thanksgiving night) to be broadcast on FOX and simulcast via NFL Network.

The announcement was made Wednesday by Roger Goodell, NFL Commissioner and Peter Rice, President of 21st Century Fox.

"This agreement is the culmination of over 10 years of strategic growth around Thursday Night Football, a period during which this property has grown from a handful of late season games on NFL Network to a full season of games and one of the most popular shows on broadcast television with additional distribution via cable and digital channels," said Goodell. "As one of the leaders in sports television and a recognized innovator of NFL game broadcasts for many years, we're excited to be extending our partnership with FOX Sports, one of our most trusted and valued partners, to include Thursday Night Football."

The move allows FOX Sports and the NFL to each expand its digital rights, enabling the network to distribute both Thursday Night Football and its Sunday games to FOX subscribers over multiple digital platforms - including mobile phones for the first time.

"Football is in our blood at FOX and we understand that nothing beats the NFL when it comes to television that captures people's attention," said Rice.

