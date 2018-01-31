Salvage operation begins for sunken tow boat

KENOVA, W.Va. (AP) - Officials say a salvage operation has begun for a sunken tow boat that leaked oil in the Big Sandy River on the West Virginia-Kentucky border.

The U.S. Coast Guard said in a statement on Wednesday that crews have arrived on scene to remove the vessel Gate City from the water, and that remedial cleanup will continue through the weekend.

The vessel sank at its mooring on Jan. 10 and leaked oil into the river. Officials said at the time it had the potential to spill 5,000 gallons.

The Coast Guard said response teams have recovered 1,300 gallons of oil from the river and 4 tons of oiled debris. The salvage operator will remove the remaining oil from the tow boat.

The Coast Guard says it is investigating the incident along with environmental officials in West Virginia and Kentucky.

