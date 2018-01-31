Apartment fire forces residents to leap from windows

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say an overnight fire in a three-story apartment building in Ohio forced some residents to jump from windows to safety.
A total of 13 people had to be taken to hospitals early Wednesday. Fire officials say none of the injuries were life-threatening.
Authorities say most of those hurt were injured jumping out of windows. A few people suffered minor burns in the fire near downtown Columbus.
Residents told firefighters they were forced jump because the apartment building's hallway exits were filled with fire and smoke.
The cause of the fire wasn't immediately determined.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
