Train carrying GOP lawmakers collides with garbage truck, killing 1 on truck

(RNN) – A train carrying Republican lawmakers to a retreat in West Virginia collided with a garbage truck on Wednesday morning, killing one person on the truck. The collision happened in Crozet, VA, about 15 miles west of Charlottesville.
The Albemarle County Police said via Twitter that six people were injured, one critically, four under evaulation and one released.
Authorites received the call about "a fast train into a truck" at about 11:17 a.m.
Three people were on the truck, Rep. Bill Cassidy reported. One person on the truck was killed, another was airlifted to the University Hospital at the University of Virginia, and another had minor injuries.
Rep. Jason Lewis of MN was taken to UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville for a concussion, his staff tweeted. He was treated, released and plans on attending the retreat and "participating in the retreat as much as he is able."
The National Transportation Safety Board said it is sending a go-team to investigate the accident.
Benny Layne, whose property adjoins the tracks, said the crossing arms have been known to malfunction, but a railroad representative said she was unaware of any malfunction on the track, the Associated Press reported.
Some GOP Congressional members tweeted that they were OK. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan was also on the train, and his office told CNN he was all right. The only passengers on the train were the Republicans and some members of their families - including children.
Rep. French Hill told CNN via phone that he believes that the driver was thrown from the truck.
"The train stopped just at the crossing, after striking the truck and fortunately several members of Congress are physicians – Dr. Phil Roe (TN) and Dr. Brad Wenstrup (OH) were out immediately, and the Capitol Police were able to provide first aid to the injured," Hill said on CNN.
Lee Zeldin, R-NY, said that the train stayed on the track and that no train passengers were seriously injured.
The train originated from Union Station in Washington, D.C. The train traveled back to Charlottesville so that the lawmakers could board buses that will carry them on to the Greenbrier resort in West Virginia.
Capitol Police personnel were on the train and usually travel with high-profile members. They issued a statement which said they are working with partner law enforcement agencies.
Zeldin said local law enforcement officials are patrolling the area as almost every Republican Congressional lawmaker was on the train.
Pres. Donald Trump is scheduled to head the retreat later on Wednesday. Trump will be flying on Air Force One.
"The President has been fully briefed on the situation in Virginia and is receiving regular updates. There is one confirmed fatality and one serious injury. There are no serious injuries among members of Congress or their staff," White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone that has been affected by this incident."
House Minority leader Nancy Pelosi tweeted that she was praying for everyone on and off the train involved in the accident.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer also tweeted his prayers.
This is the second deadly incident involving GOP lawmakers in less than a year.
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was critically injured in a shooting at a charity baseball practice in June in Alexandria, VA, outside of Washington, DC.
He was one of five shooting victims - which include the shooter - and had surgery to repair a gunshot wound to his hip. He has recovered and returned to Congress.
Also shot were lobbyist Matt Mika, Congressional staffer Zach Barth and Capitol Police officer Krystal Griner who was shot in the ankle.
