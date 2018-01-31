Train carrying GOP lawmakers collides with garbage truck, killing 1 on truck

The two people in the garbage truck that hit the train are seriously injured. GOP lawmakers for the most part are OK, some minor injuries. (Source: WVIR/CNN)

(RNN) – A train carrying Republican lawmakers to a retreat in West Virginia collided with a garbage truck on Wednesday morning, killing one person on the truck. The collision happened in Crozet, VA, about 15 miles west of Charlottesville.

The Albemarle County Police said via Twitter that six people were injured, one critically, four under evaulation and one released.

Authorites received the call about "a fast train into a truck" at about 11:17 a.m.

Three people were on the truck, Rep. Bill Cassidy reported. One person on the truck was killed, another was airlifted to the University Hospital at the University of Virginia, and another had minor injuries.

Rep. Jason Lewis of MN was taken to UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville for a concussion, his staff tweeted. He was treated, released and plans on attending the retreat and "participating in the retreat as much as he is able."

The National Transportation Safety Board said it is sending a go-team to investigate the accident.

Benny Layne, whose property adjoins the tracks, said the crossing arms have been known to malfunction, but a railroad representative said she was unaware of any malfunction on the track, the Associated Press reported.

Some GOP Congressional members tweeted that they were OK. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan was also on the train, and his office told CNN he was all right. The only passengers on the train were the Republicans and some members of their families - including children.

Rep. French Hill told CNN via phone that he believes that the driver was thrown from the truck.

"The train stopped just at the crossing, after striking the truck and fortunately several members of Congress are physicians – Dr. Phil Roe (TN) and Dr. Brad Wenstrup (OH) were out immediately, and the Capitol Police were able to provide first aid to the injured," Hill said on CNN.

Lee Zeldin, R-NY, said that the train stayed on the track and that no train passengers were seriously injured.

The train originated from Union Station in Washington, D.C. The train traveled back to Charlottesville so that the lawmakers could board buses that will carry them on to the Greenbrier resort in West Virginia.

Capitol Police personnel were on the train and usually travel with high-profile members. They issued a statement which said they are working with partner law enforcement agencies.

First responders, Dr. @BillCassidy and other Amtrak train passengers carry one of the injured to an ambulance after the train collided with a garbage truck in Crozet, Virginia. (photo credit @justinide of the Crozet Volunteer Fire Department) pic.twitter.com/gIbRQWc2b8 — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) January 31, 2018

At 11:17 a.m. Wednesday, we got a call of a fast train into a truck at Lanetown/Marymart Farm Roads. There are three confirmed serious injuries related to the truck, not the train. We are working on getting additional information and will provide it as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/EJdYGNLUYF — AlbemarleCoVAPolice (@ACPD_VA) January 31, 2018

Here was my view from train. The garbage truck torn in two. Just an awful heavy feeling when thinking of the driver. pic.twitter.com/Y2k4YO0AV8 — Jeff Fortenberry (@JeffFortenberry) January 31, 2018

There were 3 people in the truck that was straddling the track and which the train hit. One is dead. One I am told is being transported but has minor injuries. One has serious injuries—please pray. Laura & I & multiple other physicians tended to the patients until EMTs showed up. https://t.co/qAmoofxakV — Bill Cassidy (@BillCassidy) January 31, 2018

Our train headed to West Virginia was involved in an accident with a truck. Everyone on the train appears to be okay. Please join me in praying for those in the truck we collided with. — Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) January 31, 2018

Amanda and I are on the train carrying GOP members to our annual retreat that just had an accident. We are okay, but please join us in praying for those injured and their families. — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) January 31, 2018

While en route to the retreat this morning, our train was involved in an accident. I am okay and I believe that none on the train are injured. I have been praying and will continue to pray that God will care for all of those affected by this morning's events. — Virginia Foxx (@virginiafoxx) January 31, 2018

.@maryaliceparks Front of the train heading to the Greenbrier pic.twitter.com/QGUxUbo8m7 — Jeff Denham (@RepJeffDenham) January 31, 2018

The train carrying GOP members to our retreat had a collision, but Rebecca and I are both okay. Security and doctors on board are helping secure the scene and treat injuries. — Rep. Bradley Byrne (@RepByrne) January 31, 2018

We are on our way to our annual GOP retreat, the train carrying members and spouses hit something. Laina and I are ok, I am helping those that are injured, I will have Laina keep you updated as I know more. — Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) January 31, 2018

I am on the train, and I am okay. Praying for others involved. — Congressman Robert Pittenger (@RepPittenger) January 31, 2018

I was on the train heading to the GOP conference meeting when the collision occurred. I am okay, and security and doctors are on board. I am praying for those who may be seriously injured. — Rep. David Kustoff (@repdavidkustoff) January 31, 2018

Our train heading to our annual retreat with members of Congress has been an accident. Looks like smaller injuries at this point on train but serious injuries outside from collision. Apparently, we have hit a large dump truck... Helicopters and security are covering the area. pic.twitter.com/MNlWTocMRQ — Rep. Mark Walker (@RepMarkWalker) January 31, 2018

Zeldin said local law enforcement officials are patrolling the area as almost every Republican Congressional lawmaker was on the train.

Pres. Donald Trump is scheduled to head the retreat later on Wednesday. Trump will be flying on Air Force One.

"The President has been fully briefed on the situation in Virginia and is receiving regular updates. There is one confirmed fatality and one serious injury. There are no serious injuries among members of Congress or their staff," White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone that has been affected by this incident."

House Minority leader Nancy Pelosi tweeted that she was praying for everyone on and off the train involved in the accident.

Just learned of the crash involving the train carrying Republican Members of Congress to their retreat today. Praying that all are well both on the train and off. — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) January 31, 2018

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer also tweeted his prayers.

Awful to hear of my Republican colleagues' train accident. We're praying for the safety of everyone on the train and in the truck. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 31, 2018

This is the second deadly incident involving GOP lawmakers in less than a year.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was critically injured in a shooting at a charity baseball practice in June in Alexandria, VA, outside of Washington, DC.

He was one of five shooting victims - which include the shooter - and had surgery to repair a gunshot wound to his hip. He has recovered and returned to Congress.

Also shot were lobbyist Matt Mika, Congressional staffer Zach Barth and Capitol Police officer Krystal Griner who was shot in the ankle.

