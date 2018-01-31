Democrat says he will challenge veteran GOP US Rep. Chabot

CINCINNATI (AP) - An Asian-American Democrat who scored a stunning upset in Hamilton County's 2016 election plans to challenge a veteran Republican congressman.
Hamilton County Clerk of Courts Aftab (AF'-tab) Pureval (PER'-uh-vuhl) announced plans Wednesday to run in Ohio's House District 1, which 65-year-old Steve Chabot (SHAH'-but) has served 20 years. At least two other Democrats have said they are running. The filing deadline for the May 8 primary is Feb. 7.
First elected in 1994, Chabot was unseated in 2008 elections as Barack Obama led the Democratic ticket. He won his seat back in 2010, and has benefited from a redrawn district adding GOP-dominated Warren County.
Thirty-five-year-old Pureval is the Ohio-born son of an India-born father and a Tibet-born mother. He defeated GOP incumbent clerk Tracy Winkler, of a well-connected local family.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A Ross High School student is accused of gunning a classmate down in a duplex during a robbery, and the Butler County Sheriff wants him tried as an adult.Full Story >
A Ross High School student is accused of gunning a classmate down in a duplex during a robbery, and the Butler County Sheriff wants him tried as an adult.Full Story >
A semi flipped inside the Lytle Tunnel.Full Story >
A semi flipped inside the Lytle Tunnel.Full Story >
The team's GM says he hopes to know in February whether FC Cincinnati has been awarded an MLS franchise.Full Story >
The team's GM says he hopes to know in February whether FC Cincinnati has been awarded an MLS franchise.Full Story >
The Eagles or the Patriots? The Cincinnati Zoo announced the beloved hippo will make her Super Bowl LII winner prediction live on Facebook during her second episode of the Fiona Show.Full Story >
The Eagles or the Patriots? The Cincinnati Zoo announced the beloved hippo will make her Super Bowl LII winner prediction live on Facebook during her second episode of the Fiona Show.Full Story >
A man is in custody after police say he forced his way into the Children's Adventure Center through a locked door and began destroying property.Full Story >
A man is in custody after police say he forced his way into the Children's Adventure Center through a locked door and began destroying property.Full Story >