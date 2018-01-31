Report criticizes contract awarded by former administration

By ADAM BEAM

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Republican Gov. Matt Bevin's administration says his Democratic predecessor improperly awarded more than $1 million worth of state contracts to a company owned by his wife's nephew.

But the husband and wife owners of Coastal Cloud LLC say they followed the law and won the contracts based on merit. Former Gov. Steve Beshear said the report is based on Bevin's "political vendetta" against him.

The company is owned by Tim and Sara Hale. Tim Hale is former first lady Jane Beshear's nephew. Tim Hale sent Jane Beshear an email in 2015 seeking expansion opportunities in Kentucky.

The Hales said Steve Beshear recruited them to Kentucky based on their company's success in Florida and other states. Steve Beshear said to his knowledge state officials followed all proper contracting procedures.

