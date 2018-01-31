GOP train collision: Sen. Portman and wife OK, Rep. Wenstrup att - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

GOP train collision: Sen. Portman and wife OK, Rep. Wenstrup attended to injured

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
A garbage truck collided with a train carrying Republican lawmakers. (Source: Rep. Greg Walden) A garbage truck collided with a train carrying Republican lawmakers. (Source: Rep. Greg Walden)
Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio and Rep. Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio and Rep. Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

A train carrying GOP lawmakers collided with a garbage truck Wednesday, and a congressman from Ohio helped attend to those injured.

According to the Associated Press, the collision took place in Virginia, near Charlottesville. No lawmakers are believed to be injured.

The train was en route to the Greenbrier resort in White Sulfur Springs for a three-day issues retreat featuring appearances by President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, the AP reports.

Rep. Brad Wenstrup, a Republication who represents Ohio's 2nd district, was at the scene Wednesday helping attend to those injured, according to a spokesperson with his office.

Wenstrup, who served as a combat surgeon in Iraq, also played the role of first-responder in June 2017 when shots rang out at a Congressional baseball practice.

Three people were on the truck, Rep. Bill Cassidy reports. One person on the truck was killed, another was airlifted to the University Hospital at the University of Virginia, another had minor injuries.

Sen. Rob Portman and his wife Jane were also on the train and are OK.

Sen. Todd Young, who represents Indiana, and Rep. Thomas Massie, who represents northern Kentucky, are also both OK.

Rep. Warren Davidson, who serves Ohio's 8th district, says he was traveling separately:

A GOP aide said the train is partially derailed.

