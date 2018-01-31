GOP train collision: Sen. Portman and wife OK, Rep. Wenstrup attended to injured

A train carrying GOP lawmakers collided with a garbage truck Wednesday, and a congressman from Ohio helped attend to those injured.

According to the Associated Press, the collision took place in Virginia, near Charlottesville. No lawmakers are believed to be injured.

The train was en route to the Greenbrier resort in White Sulfur Springs for a three-day issues retreat featuring appearances by President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, the AP reports.

Rep. Brad Wenstrup, a Republication who represents Ohio's 2nd district, was at the scene Wednesday helping attend to those injured, according to a spokesperson with his office.

Wenstrup, who served as a combat surgeon in Iraq, also played the role of first-responder in June 2017 when shots rang out at a Congressional baseball practice.

Three people were on the truck, Rep. Bill Cassidy reports. One person on the truck was killed, another was airlifted to the University Hospital at the University of Virginia, another had minor injuries.

Sen. Rob Portman and his wife Jane were also on the train and are OK.

We have heard from @senrobportman and his wife Jane. They were both on the train and are okay. Thank you all for your concern. — Emily Benavides (@embena) January 31, 2018

Sen. Todd Young, who represents Indiana, and Rep. Thomas Massie, who represents northern Kentucky, are also both OK.

I am on the train in Virginia and okay. It does not appear that there were serious injuries on the train. Please pray for those in the vehicle that was struck. — Senator Todd Young (@SenToddYoung) January 31, 2018

I’m on the train. I’m ok. Only minor bumps and bruises on this train car. Pray for those in the truck that the train hit. — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) January 31, 2018

Rep. Warren Davidson, who serves Ohio's 8th district, says he was traveling separately:

Please pray for the family involved in today's tragic train accident. I chose to travel separately to the retreat instead of taking the train. — Warren Davidson (@WarrenDavidson) January 31, 2018

A GOP aide said the train is partially derailed.

