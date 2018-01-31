NAACP to FCC: 'We demand transparency' about West End plan

The Cincinnati branch of the NAACP is speaking out about FC Cincinnati's interest in the West End neighborhood.

In a statement released Wednesday afternoon, the group said they're demanding 'full transparency and engagement of the community' as the talks between the team and the city continue.

The Cincinnati Metropolitan Housing Authority voted Tuesday night to allow FC Cincinnati to buy parcels of land in the West End neighborhood for development.

FCC's development would be for homes and not a stadium, saying they want to put energy behind getting new homes built in the vacant area.

The Cincinnati Branch said the West End is a historically African American neighborhood.

They claim that the neighborhood has been torn and gentrified over the years in the name of 'progress; and unfulfilled promises.

The group also points to hundreds of residents being displaced due the Hope VI grant awarded to the CMHA by the federal government.

People living in the neighborhood were told they would be able to return once the redevelopment was completed, the NAACP said. But the redevelopment removed some low income and affordable housing so not everyone could return.

The NAACP Cincinnati Branch said that they are reserving judgment until a definitive plan is presented.

