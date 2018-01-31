Small plane crash in Tennessee: Woman dead, husband injured

HUNTSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Authorities say a single-engine plane has crashed in Tennessee, killing a woman and seriously injuring her husband.
Scott County Sheriff Ronnie Phillips told reporters that his office received reports late Tuesday that an air traffic controller lost contact with the plane as it flew over northeastern Tennessee.
The Federal Aviation Administration said the wreckage was found Wednesday morning. The plane had left Venice, Florida, on Tuesday morning for Urbana, Ohio.
Crews conducted an air-and-ground search until a helicopter spotted the wreckage.
Phillips says the woman was dead at the crash site. He says the man survived the crash and was airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville. A dog on board also survived.
