Kentucky high school adds new security rules after shooting

BENTON, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky high school where two students were killed in a shooting last week has put several new security procedures into place.
Marshall County High School in Benton says on its website that since Tuesday all students have been required to have their bags, backpacks and purses checked before entering. Students arriving by car, riding buses and needing wheelchair access have separate designated entrances. Those arriving later are required to check in at the office.
Authorities say 14 students were wounded by gunfire and seven others suffered other injuries when a fellow classmate opened fire with a handgun before school started. A 15-year-old boy is being held on murder and assault charges.
The school reopened Friday after the Jan. 23 shooting.
