How you can get free Chick-fil-A for a year

Some Cincinnati Chick-fil-A fans flew the coop for free chicken Wednesday.

A new restaurant is opening on Feb 1, and the fast food chain is offering a free years supply of Chick-fil-A to the first 100 customers who began camping out ahead of time Wednesday.

The newest location is at 5700 Romar Drive, and is only the eighteenth restaurant in metro-Cincinnati.

Chick-fil-A won't open until 6:30 a.m., but campers were allowed to stake their claim 24-hours in advance.

Those braving the cold will be fed breakfast, lunch, and dinner with an evening snack, according to Chick-fil-A. They say there will also be games, entertainment, prizes, and a block party with a lip sync battle to help pass the time.

As of Wednesday morning, 46 people were lined up to receive their prize from Operator Mike Moore.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.