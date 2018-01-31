Ex-wife accused of impersonating husband's alleged mistress online

Johnson denied creating the ad but did admit to posting the woman's personal information on at least one website. (KTRK/CNN)

HOUSTON (KTRK/CNN) - A Texas woman is accused of impersonating another woman online by creating a fake sex ad.

Tamantha Johnson, 48, went online and pretended to be a woman she believed was having an affair with her husband.

Police said Johnson went onto Craigslist and allegedly created an ad asking all married men for sex.

Johnson also posted a photo, personal cell phone number and a description of the woman she claimed was her husband's mistress.

She denied creating the ad but did admit to posting the woman's personal information on at least one website created to embarrass cheaters.

Court documents show Johnson's husband was the woman's divorce attorney, but the victim claimed they never had an affair.

The victim also claimed that after the Craigslist ad was posted, she received about 100 messages including unwanted naked photos from married men.

The woman claimed the ads have caused her to lose customers in her job as an instructor.

Johnson and her husband divorced back in October -- three months after she allegedly posted the woman's information online.

As part of their divorce proceedings, he filed an injunction against Johnson, ordering her to stay away from him and the victim.

