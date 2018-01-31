Recipes: BBQ Pulled, Pork Fried Mac n' Cheese Bites

Our homemade mac n' cheese mixed with BBQ pulled pork and dipped in BBQ Grippos, for the perfect Superbowl Party appetizer.

For this recipe I am using crushed up BBQ Grippos as the sole breading option and our pork dry rub, but you could use panko breadcrumbs spiced up a bit with some salt, pepper, dried parsley and cayenne pepper to taste or mix panko with plain or BBQ chips.

This recipe may seem daunting at first, because you have to make the mac and cheese, plus the pulled pork… combine them, chill it, THEN fry the mac and cheese bites. But, you can easily use leftovers to make this recipe, make the mac and cheese and pulled pork ahead of time, or even use store bought ingredients. (or order it from Sweets & Meats BBQ)

As with other fried recipes, there are some tricks and tips that will help you fry easily at home, without a fancy deep fryer. This recipe also has a couple of other tips, due to the soft nature of mac and cheese.

Refrigerate pulled pork mac and cheese until firm (or overnight), then use an ice cream scoop to form ball shapes.

Place balls onto a wax paper lined plate or baking sheet, then freeze about 30 minutes. This helps the mac and cheese hold it's shape during the frying process.

Grab a large enameled cast iron pot (even regular cast iron works well here), and fill it up with a few inches of oil (I use canola oil to fry)

Heat over MED heat until it's 360 degrees F (use a thermometer for more accurate measuring)

Bread mac and cheese bites by tossing in flour, dipping in egg wash, then rolling (and pressing to coat) in BBQ Gripps OR panko mix.

Fry for around 3 minutes, stirring gently to turn every so often, until golden brown.

Carefully remove bites with a slotted spoon, to a cooling rack (with paper towels under it to catch the grease)

