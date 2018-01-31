NB lanes of 71 reopen after truck flips inside Lytle Tunnel

Fire crews clean up the inside of the Lytle Tunnel after the truck overturns. (ODOT)

A semi flipped inside the Lytle Tunnel.

The incident took place Wednesday afternoon on northbound Interstate 71.

The northbound lanes were closed for about three hours before reopening to traffic.

Police have not released details about the incident.

