Complaint accuses justice of improperly hearing some cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A complaint accuses Ohio Supreme Court Justice Patrick DeWine of improperly hearing cases involving the office of his father, state Attorney General Mike DeWine.

The complaint filed Tuesday by a special disciplinary counsel also accuses the Republican justice of improperly using his influence in soliciting Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters to hire Patrick DeWine's son for a summer job.

The complaint seeks the justice's disqualification from hearing cases involving Republican Deters and from Republican Mike DeWine's office.

Patrick DeWine's statement Wednesday says he sought legal ethics experts' guidance before becoming a justice and has followed their advice "to the letter."

An Attorney General's Office statement Wednesday says it doesn't advise any judge "on recusal decisions."

A message seeking comment was left for Deters.

A judicial panel will hear the complaint.

