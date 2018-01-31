911 call details dramatic scene at West Chester Twp daycare: 'He's in, he's going to hurt somebody'

A man is in custody after police say he forced his way into the Children's Adventure Center through a locked door and began destroying property.

It happened Monday in West Chester Township.

"There's a man trying to get in the front door," a woman told a 911 dispatcher. "Oh my God! He's in! Hurry, he's in -- he's going to hurt somebody."

The dispatcher told the caller officers were sent to the location, 8110 Market Pl. Dr.

"He's hitting people," the caller said, in between sounds of the man yelling in the background of the call.

Witnesses said he smelled of alcohol.

Jason Lehman was eventually taken into custody, but not before police say he damaged computers, file holders, and the counter. He faces charges of vandalism and assault.

Police said a woman at the daycare suffered a minor injury.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.