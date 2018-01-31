Would you like Fiona less if she were a Patriots fan? Tomorrow could be very important for you

The Eagles or the Patriots? The Cincinnati Zoo announced the beloved hippo will make her Super Bowl LII winner prediction live on Facebook during her second episode of The Fiona Show.

The show, that's now in its second season, will begin at noon on Thursday.

The Cincinnati Zoo posted a poll on Facebook asking users who they thought Fiona would pick. Wednesday evening it was 70-30, with the Eagles defeating the Patriots.

The show celebrated its second season on Jan. 24 the best way possible - Fiona's 1st birthday.

"Fiona was born six weeks early and weighed only 29 pounds. She defeated the odds with the help of her dedicated care team, and today she’s a happy, healthy hippo, weighing over 655 pounds," the zoo posted to Facebook.

