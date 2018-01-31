Man charged in death of girlfriend's son, 5, buried in yard

CLEVELAND (AP) - A prosecutor says the boyfriend of a woman charged with murder in the death of her developmentally disabled 5-year-old son who was found buried in a Cleveland backyard also has been charged with murder.
Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH'-guh) County Prosecutor Michael O'Malley says Wednesday a grand jury indicted 36-year-old Christopher Rodriguez on charges including murder, felonious assault and gross abuse of a corpse in the death of Jordan Rodriguez. Authorities in December found the boy's body buried in bags in the yard of the child's home.
Court records don't show an attorney for Christopher Rodriguez.
The boy's mother, 34-year-old Larissa Rodriguez, pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges earlier this month. Court documents say she told police she and her boyfriend buried the boy after finding him unresponsive.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A Ross High School student is accused of gunning a classmate down in a duplex during a robbery, and the Butler County Sheriff wants him tried as an adult.Full Story >
A Ross High School student is accused of gunning a classmate down in a duplex during a robbery, and the Butler County Sheriff wants him tried as an adult.Full Story >
A semi flipped inside the Lytle Tunnel.Full Story >
A semi flipped inside the Lytle Tunnel.Full Story >
The team's GM says he hopes to know in February whether FC Cincinnati has been awarded an MLS franchise.Full Story >
The team's GM says he hopes to know in February whether FC Cincinnati has been awarded an MLS franchise.Full Story >
The Eagles or the Patriots? The Cincinnati Zoo announced the beloved hippo will make her Super Bowl LII winner prediction live on Facebook during her second episode of the Fiona Show.Full Story >
The Eagles or the Patriots? The Cincinnati Zoo announced the beloved hippo will make her Super Bowl LII winner prediction live on Facebook during her second episode of the Fiona Show.Full Story >
A man is in custody after police say he forced his way into the Children's Adventure Center through a locked door and began destroying property.Full Story >
A man is in custody after police say he forced his way into the Children's Adventure Center through a locked door and began destroying property.Full Story >