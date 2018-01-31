Juvenile arrested after police chase in Deer Park

A juvenile was arrested on Wednesday after a police chase near Deer Park High School just after school let out.

Police said officers were chasing the juvenile suspect who had trespassed on school ground and has outstanding warrants.

The boy had the potential to be violent and was hiding at the nearby Dillonvale library branch, police said.

The chase started sending officers past the school before they made the arrest at a nearby church.

One officer was kicked by the boy and suffered only minor injuries.

His name has not been released because he's a minor.

