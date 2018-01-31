People are spending less time on Facebook

Facebook says it will prioritize posts from local news sources in news feeds of people who live in the communities served by those outlets.

Facebook says it will prioritize local news posts

A group letter sent Tuesday to CEO Mark Zuckerberg argues that younger children aren't ready to have social media accounts, navigate the complexities of online relationships or protect their own privacy.

Child experts: Just say 'no' to Facebook's kids app

Facebook CEO Zuckerberg has made fixing Facebook his personal challenge this year, and the company has already announced a slew of changes to this end.

Facebook also reported its first decline in daily users in the U.S. and Canada. (Source: Facebook/CNN)

(CNN) - It looks like Mark Zuckerberg's attempts to fix Facebook are causing users to spend less time on the service.

Zuckerberg described 2017 as "a hard year" for the company on the conference call on Wednesday.

The Facebook CEO told investors tweaks made to the site's content has led to a five percent drop in the total amount of time users spend on it.

Decline is said to come from a decision to show fewer viral videos in the news feed.

Facebook also reported its first-ever decline in daily users in the U-S and Canada.

Zuckerberg had already predicted the drop.

He previously said the change could lead to a drop in user engagement and time spent on the platform, but he said it would ultimately improve the quality of the user experience.

