Kelly: Teacher 'ought to go to hell' for anti-military rant

PICO RIVERA, Calif. (AP) - White House Chief of Staff John Kelly said Wednesday that a Los Angeles-area high school teacher "ought to go to hell" for bashing U.S. military service members in classroom remarks.
Kelly, a retired Marine general, blasted Gregory Salcido in an interview with Fox News Radio.
Salcido has been off work from El Rancho High School in Pico Rivera after video surfaced of him scolding a 17-year-old student who was wearing a U.S. Marine Corps sweatshirt.
The student captured Salcido urging him not to join the military and referring to military service members with a crude term for stupid.
"They're not like high-level thinkers, they're not academic people, they're not intellectual people; they're the frickin' lowest of our low," Salcido says on the recording.
"I don't understand why we let the military guys come over here and recruit you at school. We don't let pimps come in the school," Salcido adds.
The video was posted online Friday by a friend of the student's mother. It went viral and has drawn millions of views, along with outraged comments.
Kelly added his own on Wednesday.
"Well, I think the guy ought to go to hell," Kelly told Fox News Radio. "I just hope he enjoys the liberties and the lifestyle that we have fought for."
The video doesn't show Salcido's face but his suburban school district has confirmed he made the remarks during class.
The El Rancho Unified School District is investigating and placed Salcido on leave Monday.
"Our classrooms are not the appropriate place for one-sided discussions that undermine the values our families hold dear," the district said in a statement.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department increased security at the school.
In an email, Salcido told the Los Angeles Times that he wouldn't comment on the situation "because of the many vulgar and violent threats against my family."
Salcido, a Pico Rivera City Council member, also has drawn criticism from his council colleagues. Mayor Gustavo Camacho told CNN that he plans to strip Salcido of his committee assignments.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
FBI has "grave concerns" about the accuracy of a classified memo on the Russia investigation that Trump wants to release to the public.Full Story >
FBI has "grave concerns" about the accuracy of a classified memo on the Russia investigation that Trump wants to release to the public.Full Story >
African leaders nearly demanded Trump public apology for 'racist' remark: Draft declaration.Full Story >
African leaders nearly demanded Trump public apology for 'racist' remark: Draft declaration.Full Story >
Fans attending the Super Bowl in Minneapolis will have the chance to go through security screening off-site, and out of the elementsFull Story >
Fans attending the Super Bowl in Minneapolis will have the chance to go through security screening off-site, and out of the elementsFull Story >
Nearly 30 more women and girls have confronted disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar in a Michigan courtroom as he awaits another sentencing for sexual assaults under the guise of medical treatmentFull Story >
Nearly 30 more women and girls have confronted disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar in a Michigan courtroom as he awaits another sentencing for sexual assaults under the guise of medical treatmentFull Story >
A law enforcement official says there's no indication a man identified in court documents as a "person of interest" after the Las Vegas massacre committed a federal crime or had any involvement or knowledge of the mass shooting.Full Story >
A law enforcement official says there's no indication a man identified in court documents as a "person of interest" after the Las Vegas massacre committed a federal crime or had any involvement or knowledge of the mass shooting.Full Story >
Rose McGowan says it's time for Harvey Weinstein to drop his story about a "consensual" relationshipFull Story >
Rose McGowan says it's time for Harvey Weinstein to drop his story about a "consensual" relationshipFull Story >
Trump call for unity among Americans in his State of the Union address last night met with alarm from minoritiesFull Story >
Trump call for unity among Americans in his State of the Union address last night met with alarm from minoritiesFull Story >
The moon put on a rare cosmic show WednesdayFull Story >
The moon put on a rare cosmic show WednesdayFull Story >
AP FACT CHECK: Trump's State of the Union statements under scrutinyFull Story >
AP FACT CHECK: Trump's State of the Union statements under scrutinyFull Story >
President Donald Trump appeals for unity in State of the Union address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?Full Story >
President Donald Trump appeals for unity in State of the Union address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?Full Story >
President Donald Trump appeals for unity in State of the Union address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?Full Story >
President Donald Trump appeals for unity in State of the Union address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?Full Story >
President Donald Trump to appeal for unity in Tuesday night address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?Full Story >
President Donald Trump to appeal for unity in Tuesday night address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?Full Story >