Caught on camera: Thieves target Middletown car wash

Thieves were caught on camera stealing from a Middletown car wash, but the owner said they weren't targeting the cash box.

Dave Long, who has owned Engles Corner since 2008, checked his security cameras and saw a man walking away with one of his brushes.

"So what happened was I could see water spraying out of here, obviously there was no hose. So, I walked over and sure enough it had been cut off," he said.

What Long also saw on the footage was the man bringing the hose back to his bay where a woman was washing a car

A few minutes later, the couple finishes the wash and the man walks to the back of the car.

But - when he raised the trunk, he also lifted the license plate into full view of the camera for the Butler County Sheriff's Department. Long said the plate led detectives to a trailer park, right next door to his car wash.

"I think they went there and found no one at home. The car was there but nobody answered the door," he said.

Long said it wasn't a major theft, but he just wants to know why someone would want it.

"The hose is $20, the swivel is $20, this pole is 1$5 dollars and that brush head's $40. What good would this do someone? I guess if you wanted a brush to wash your car at home you could cut the hose off and use it in a bucket," he said.

