Flying Pig full marathon sold out for the first time

If you haven't registered for the Flying Pig Marathon - you may have to wait until 2019. For the first time the full marathon is sold out.

Running during the winter months may not be the easiest thing to do, but for those training for the Flying Pig, the idea of meeting friends for food and drink is very enticing.

"My run regimen has increased greatly because I know there is a social aspect to it," Jeff McCroy said.

McCroy is planning to run the half marathon. He meets a group of runners each week to log a few miles, chat and enjoy post-run refreshments.

"We typically like to run and enjoy a drink afterward so we run from pubs and different breweries since there's enough breweries in Cincinnati," he said.

Ivor Niggebrugge is running the Flying Pig Marathon. It's 26.2 miles through popular and scenic parts of Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. This will be his third time running the marathon.

"I think it's just the challenge of it covers a lot of different neighborhoods and you can get some really nice views... it's just a fun race," Niggebrugge said.

He will start his training plan in a couple of weeks.

Both runners agree it's much easier to log the miles with a group of people.

"It's just hard to do on your own. You've gotta come up with that will power to get out there on these cold days, it's not that easy so having a group like this and they're good people, it makes it fun, it's something I look forward to," McCroy said.

If you go online to register for the marathon right now, you will be put on a wait list. However, there are still other races you can sign up to run.

