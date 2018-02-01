Journalism award is rescinded over spanking allegations

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio University's journalism school is rescinding an award given to a former Alabama newspaper executive who recently resigned following allegations that he assaulted female newsroom employees in the 1970s by spanking them.
Because of those accusations, faculty at the E.W. Scripps School of Journalism voted in January to rescind H. Brandt Ayers' 2011 Carr Van Anda Award, the school's highest honor.
Ayers had stepped down as chairman of the board of Consolidated Publishing Co. earlier in January. He has said he regrets things he did when he was younger.
At least three women have said Ayers assaulted them in the mid-1970s when he was an executive at The Anniston Star. Ayers became a nationally known voice of Southern liberalism during his tenure as editor and publisher at the newspaper.
