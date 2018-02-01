Buy a shirt, get pot 'gift': Companies exploit law loophole

The "reverse scholarship" is geared toward recent graduates who need assistance with student loan debt.Full Story >
The Pike County sheriff says a suspect is dead after a Thursday morning officer-involved shooting.Full Story >
A Lebanon man was found guilty Thursday by a Warren County jury for the murder of a 24-year-old man was found deceased in a roadway in Carlisle on Christmas Day.Full Story >
A U.S. Postal Service mail carrier was kidnapped at gunpoint from a West Chester neighborhood and forced to drive to the interstate Wednesday.Full Story >
The service dog that assisted a disabled veteran in Richwood, Kentucky that was found dead was shot in the head and dumped by railroad tracks in Boone County, the family said.Full Story >
Fans attending the Super Bowl in Minneapolis will have the chance to go through security screening off-site, and out of the elementsFull Story >
Nearly 30 more women and girls have confronted disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar in a Michigan courtroom as he awaits another sentencing for sexual assaults under the guise of medical treatmentFull Story >
A law enforcement official says there's no indication a man identified in court documents as a "person of interest" after the Las Vegas massacre committed a federal crime or had any involvement or knowledge of the mass shooting.Full Story >
Rose McGowan says it's time for Harvey Weinstein to drop his story about a "consensual" relationshipFull Story >
Trump call for unity among Americans in his State of the Union address last night met with alarm from minoritiesFull Story >
The moon put on a rare cosmic show WednesdayFull Story >
AP FACT CHECK: Trump's State of the Union statements under scrutinyFull Story >
President Donald Trump appeals for unity in State of the Union address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?Full Story >
President Donald Trump appeals for unity in State of the Union address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?Full Story >
President Donald Trump to appeal for unity in Tuesday night address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?Full Story >
