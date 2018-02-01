Cannabis capitalists exploit loopholes by 'gifting' the drug

An 18-year-old College Hill man is accused of threatening to shoot a female with a rifle and forcing her to perform sex on him.Full Story >
Air Care responded to a head-on crash with entrapment reported overnight in Northern Kentucky.Full Story >
A motorcyclist is set to face a judge Thursday after police say he led them on a high speed chase through the West Side.Full Story >
Some Cincinnati Chick-fil-A fans flew the coop for free chicken Wednesday.Full Story >
Police in Sharonville and Cincinnati confirmed they are investigating after a gunshot victim showed up at a Sharonville hotel overnight.Full Story >
Fans attending the Super Bowl in Minneapolis will have the chance to go through security screening off-site, and out of the elementsFull Story >
Nearly 30 more women and girls have confronted disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar in a Michigan courtroom as he awaits another sentencing for sexual assaults under the guise of medical treatmentFull Story >
A law enforcement official says there's no indication a man identified in court documents as a "person of interest" after the Las Vegas massacre committed a federal crime or had any involvement or knowledge of the mass shooting.Full Story >
Rose McGowan says it's time for Harvey Weinstein to drop his story about a "consensual" relationshipFull Story >
Trump call for unity among Americans in his State of the Union address last night met with alarm from minoritiesFull Story >
The moon put on a rare cosmic show WednesdayFull Story >
AP FACT CHECK: Trump's State of the Union statements under scrutinyFull Story >
President Donald Trump appeals for unity in State of the Union address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?Full Story >
President Donald Trump to appeal for unity in Tuesday night address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?Full Story >
