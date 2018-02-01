Reaction to Trump's immigration offer casts doubt on a deal

African leaders nearly demanded Trump public apology for 'racist' remark: Draft declaration.Full Story >
African leaders nearly demanded Trump public apology for 'racist' remark: Draft declaration.Full Story >
FBI has "grave concerns" about the accuracy of a classified memo on the Russia investigation that Trump wants to release to the public.Full Story >
FBI has "grave concerns" about the accuracy of a classified memo on the Russia investigation that Trump wants to release to the public.Full Story >
A law enforcement official says there's no indication a man identified in court documents as a "person of interest" after the Las Vegas massacre committed a federal crime or had any involvement or knowledge of the mass shooting.Full Story >
A law enforcement official says there's no indication a man identified in court documents as a "person of interest" after the Las Vegas massacre committed a federal crime or had any involvement or knowledge of the mass shooting.Full Story >
Rose McGowan says it's time for Harvey Weinstein to drop his story about a "consensual" relationshipFull Story >
Rose McGowan says it's time for Harvey Weinstein to drop his story about a "consensual" relationshipFull Story >
Trump call for unity among Americans in his State of the Union address last night met with alarm from minoritiesFull Story >
Trump call for unity among Americans in his State of the Union address last night met with alarm from minoritiesFull Story >
The moon put on a rare cosmic show WednesdayFull Story >
The moon put on a rare cosmic show WednesdayFull Story >
AP FACT CHECK: Trump's State of the Union statements under scrutinyFull Story >
AP FACT CHECK: Trump's State of the Union statements under scrutinyFull Story >
President Donald Trump appeals for unity in State of the Union address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?Full Story >
President Donald Trump appeals for unity in State of the Union address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?Full Story >
President Donald Trump appeals for unity in State of the Union address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?Full Story >
President Donald Trump appeals for unity in State of the Union address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?Full Story >
President Donald Trump to appeal for unity in Tuesday night address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?Full Story >
President Donald Trump to appeal for unity in Tuesday night address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?Full Story >
President Donald Trump to appeal for unity in Tuesday night address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?Full Story >
President Donald Trump to appeal for unity in Tuesday night address _ but will he follow with outreach to Democrats?Full Story >
President Donald Trump has been quiet on Twitter as he prepares for his State of the Union address Tuesday nightFull Story >
President Donald Trump has been quiet on Twitter as he prepares for his State of the Union address Tuesday nightFull Story >